No panel formed for extending benefits to cover citizens above 70 under Ayushman Bharat: Govt

New Delhi: No expert committee has been set up for extending health benefits to cover citizens aged 70 and above under Ayushman Bharat, Union Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

He also informed that there was no proposal to open the scheme beyond the existing beneficiaries based on contribution of premium.

Jadhav was responding to a question on whether the government proposed to cover citizens aged 70 and above by expanding Ayushman Bharat through the launch of a national health claims exchange and if an expert panel had been set up to strengthen the format of the scheme for the planned expansion. The minister, in a written reply, said all members of eligible families, irrespective of age, were covered under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The scheme provides health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 55 crore individuals, corresponding to 12.34 crore families, he said.

“No expert committee has been set up for extending the health benefits to cover senior citizens aged 70 and above,” he stated. Initially, 10.74 crore beneficiary families were identified on the basis of the 2011 socio-economic caste census, using select deprivation and occupational criteria separately for rural and urban areas.

In January 2022, the beneficiary base was expanded to 12.34 crore families and states and Union Territories were given the flexibility to use other digitised databases of similar socio-economic conditions for identification of beneficiaries under the scheme.

Accordingly, they were provided Aadhaar-seeded databases of poor and vulnerable families for verification under the scheme. A beneficiary may directly visit any empanelled public or private hospital around the country to avail themselves of cashless treatment benefits.