No one will be spared involved in Sarpanch’s murder: Aman Arora

Chandigarh: Strongly condemning the killing of Jarmal Singh, the Sarpanch of Valtoha Sandhuan village (Tarn Taran), Punjab Cabinet minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president, Aman Arora on Monday warned,

“Those who have committed this heinous crime, and whoever stands behind them—whether the goons who pulled the triggers or their masters—will not be spared.”

Arora visited the grieving family of Sarpanch Jarmal Singh, who was shot dead at Amritsar on Sunday. While expressing his heartfelt condolences, the Cabinet minister assured the family that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab govt stands firmly with them in this difficult time. “Not a single one involved in this heinous crime will be spared”, he vowed, while describing the deceased as a selfless, noble-hearted man who never turned away anyone in need, whether from his village or the entire area.

“The perpetrators have snatched the gem of person from us in the most tragic and unfortunate manner. Such individuals are rare; you don't become a Sarpanch three times unless you are a person of impeccable character and public trust. This is a profound loss," he stated.

Turning his ire towards the perpetrators, Aman Arora declared that clear and strict instructions have already been issued to the Punjab Police from the highest levels of the state government. "Anyone who tries to play with law and order, anyone involved in this crime, will find no forgiveness. The police are actively and effectively on the job and they will face the strict action very soon."