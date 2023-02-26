No one will be allowed to disturb Punjab’s hard-earned peace, says Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday vowed that the state government will maintain law and order in the state and no one will be allowed to disturb its hard-earned peace.



The CM, while interacting with media at Bhavnagar in Gujarat, said that the state and its people have suffered a lot due to the black days in the past due to which they want peace and progress.

He said that no one will be allowed to disturb the hard earned peace of state. Mann said that though some fissiparous forces are continuously trying to derail the peace and progress of state but their nefarious designs will not be allowed to succeed.

Making a scathing attack, the CM said that those who have shamefully took shield of Sri Guru Granth Sahib to enter in police station can’t be waaris of Punjab. He said that this is an unpardonable crime that must be condemned by one and all. Mann said that Sri Guru Granth Sahib is a source of inspiration for all of us and we must take inspiration from it rather than taking its cover for protection from unlawful activities.

The CM said that some people who are being funded from across the border are trying to destabilise peace and progress in the state. He said that such people are acting as puppets in the hand of Pakistan to ruin the state. However, Mann said that the brave Police of Punjab are capable to safeguard the interests of the state and its people.

The CM unequivocally said that anything, except hatred and divisiveness, can grow on the fertile land of state. He said that the law and order in state was perfect due to which companies from across the globe are making beeline to invest in state. Mann said that due to strenuous efforts of the state government, Punjab will shine in every sphere during the coming six months.

Taking the Union government to cudgels, the CM said that the Governors appointed by the Centre are acting as star campaigners of the saffron party in the respective states. He said that it is unfortunate the Raj Bhawans have turned into BJP headquarters for dictating the elected governments. However, Bhagwant Mann categorically said that in democracy elected and not the selected persons appointed from Union government are supreme.