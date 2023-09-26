No new Nipah cases since Sept 16, classes resume

KOZHIKODE: Educational institutions here commenced regular classes from Monday as no new cases of Nipah virus were reported since September 16.



All the institutions in the district had been closed since September 14 and online classes were being held after the virus outbreak was declared in the state on September 12.

The district administration advised students to wear masks and carry hand sanitizers when going to their respective educational institutions.

School authorities said online classes were being held for those in areas which were still declared as containment zones.

The children in the classes said they were happy and relieved that the situation was improving and that they were able to go to school.

A total of six people were confirmed to have been infected by the virus till date and of them two died.

Of the two deaths, the first person who died on August 30 was found to be the index case or patient zero from whom others caught the infection.

As of September 24, the number of people under observation were 915, but none of them were in the high risk category, the district administration said.

DC Geeta said the number of samples tested till then was 377 and the number of negative results was 363.