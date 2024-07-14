No need to be on backfoot, says CM Yogi to BJP workers

Lucknow: In a bid to boost the morale of party workers following recent electoral setbacks, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that BJP workers need not be on the backfoot.



Addressing the state working committee meeting, he urged the party workers to continue their efforts with dedication, viewing service as a core principle of the organisation.

Regarding the recent Lok Sabha elections, Yogi Adityanath pointed out that the party's vote percentage has not decreased compared to previous elections. Instead, he attributed any perceived losses to a shift in votes.

CM Yogi also commented on the changing nature of Muharram observances. "There was a time when streets would be deserted during Muharram, but now it seems the celebration goes unnoticed," he said. Referring to a quote by Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, he added, "This is India when there is Ram, Krishna, and Shiva."

Earlier in the meeting, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary expressed confidence that the BJP would win the upcoming by-elections to 10 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Chaudhary urged party workers to pledge their efforts towards ensuring the victory of BJP candidates in the forthcoming by-elections.

This was the first major meeting of the state BJP unit after the Lok Sabha polls, in which the party won 33 seats, down from the 62 seats it clinched in 2019.