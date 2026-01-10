‘No need for controversy between Andhra, Telangana over river waters’

Rayavaram: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said there was no need for controversy between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over river waters flowing into the sea. Addressing a village meeting in East Godavari district, Naidu alleged that certain people were “deliberately creating disputes” instead of focusing on water utilisation.

“What is the need for controversies between the two states over water draining into the sea? Some people do not want water; they want controversies,” he said while distributing newly issued pattadar passbooks (land documents) to farmers.

Without naming him, Naidu appeared to target YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that attempts were being made to stoke controversy in the name of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project. It aims to lift water from the Srisailam reservoir on the Krishna River to provide irrigation and improve water availability in the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.

The TDP supremo asserted that he was not interested in disputes and said the future of the Telugu community was more important to him.

He added that Telangana could also utilise water once the Polavaram project is completed.

The mega irrigation project aims to irrigate lakhs of acres of farmland and provide drinking water to lakhs of people.

Naidu said “mistakes” made during the previous YSRCP government had been rectified, noting that it took nearly two years to resolve revenue-related disputes. Some people are spreading lies. After making mistakes, they are trying to shift the blame onto others,” he said, without elaborating.

Responding to Reddy’s reported remarks that the Constitution does not recognise the concept of a capital, Naidu asked whether “a Bengaluru palace or Idupulapaya in Kadapa district” would then be considered one.