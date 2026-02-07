‘No mobile phones use by students in Himachal schools from March 1’

Shimla: In a major step toward improving the quality of education and safeguarding student well-being, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a complete ban on the use of mobile phones by students in all government and private schools across Himachal Pradesh.



The decision, which will come into effect on March 1, 2026, aims to create a more focused, disciplined, and healthy learning environment for children. The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament held at Ghumarwin, in Bilaspur district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister declared that the state government was committed to providing world-class education that would enable local students to compete on a global stage.

Under the new regulations, students will no longer be permitted to bring mobile devices onto the school premises.

The Chief Minister detailed strict enforcement measures, stating that any student found in possession of a phone would face a fine of Rs 500 and the confiscation of the device.

Additionally, parents will be required to attend mandatory counselling sessions at the school. To ensure long-term compliance, the Education Department has been tasked with drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address repeated violations,” Sukhu said.

CM said, “It has been observed that mobile phone usage during lunch breaks and school hours distracts students from their studies and interpersonal growth.”

Terming it as a dangerous trend, allowing teenagers and children to use mobile phones, Sukhu said the growing dependence on mobile phones among students has led to distractions in classrooms, declining academic performance, and increased behavioural and health-related issues.

“The ban is expected to help students concentrate better on their studies, actively participate in classroom activities, and strengthen face-to-face interaction with teachers and peers. It will also reduce problems such as cyberbullying, misuse of social media, and mental stress among young learners,” said Rajesh Dharmani, minister for technical education, who is the local MLA from Ghumarwin.

The state govt has directed school authorities to strictly implement the order and work closely with parents to ensure its success. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to prioritising education, discipline, and the overall development of students across the state.