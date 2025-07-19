No mercy against drug jarnails: CM

Chandigarh: Reiterating that there will be no mercy against the people who had spread the curse of drugs in the state, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said that the ‘ drug Jarnails’ who were considered invincible have been put behind the bars.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating new Tehsil complexes at Ahmedgarh and Amargarh, the Chief Minister said that the drug trade was flourished and patronised by those who were elected by the people to serve them but unfortunately they supplied drugs in their official cars.

He said that these leaders enjoyed paramount power during their heydays and no one dared to touch them despite the fact they were hand in glove with the drug smugglers. However, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that his government has put these leaders behind the bars as they had committed genocide of the youth by flourishing drug trade.

CM Mann solicited fulsome support and cooperation of the people for teaching these traitors of Punjab a befitting lesson. He said that the resounding success of the ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ is a testimony to the fact that the people of state are with the state government in this war against drugs. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this crusade will further continue in the coming times so as to make Punjab free from scourge of drugs.

The CM said that all was not well in the Badal-Majithia clan as the internal feud was at the peak due to the ongoing power tussle. He said that Congress and Akalis was a divided house as squabble for power was going on amongst its leaders.