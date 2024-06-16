No meeting held between Mohan Bhagwat and Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s anticipated meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gorakhpur was unexpectedly cancelled, drawing curtains on what would have been their first interaction since the Lok Sabha election results were declared on June 4.



A senior official in CM’s office told this reporter that Yogi left Gorakhpur at 2 pm.

Yogi Adityanath arrived in Gorakhpur from Varanasi on Saturday, sparking speculation that a meeting with Bhagwat, who was also in the city for an RSS event, was imminent.

However, sources within the BJP revealed that Bhagwat declined to schedule a meeting with Yogi despite the latter’s keenness.

Political circles had anticipated the meeting to provide moral support to Yogi Adityanath after a campaign by opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal suggested changes in UP’s leadership post-election.

Yogi Adityanath, often regarded as a staunch RSS loyalist, has historically received support from the organisation during his tenure as MP of Gorakhpur.

The cancellation of the meeting has left some BJP leaders perplexed. “This situation is quite unusual; why Mohan Bhagwat did not meet Yogi is a matter of speculation,” remarked a senior BJP leader. “There might be more to this than meets the eye,” he added.

Bhagwat’s recent address in Nagpur, where he critiqued the conduct of political

campaigns and called for greater decency in political discourse, had set expectations for a discussion with Yogi Adityanath.