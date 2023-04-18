No mafia can spread terror in UP now, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Three days after the brutal killing of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that no mafia can spread terror in UP and every district is now safe having its own identity and the government is capable of safeguarding the interests and the capital of the investors.



Slamming previous governments for making UP infamous because of poor law and order situation, Yogi Adityanath said, “Prior to 2017, UP was known for riots and crime. Today, all districts in UP are witnessing growth and darkness in every way has been eliminated. The government is paving the way for UP’s development through airports, highways, and proper law and order situation.”

He was addressing a gathering while signing an MoU with the Government of India under the PM Mega Integrated Textiles and Apparel (PM Mitra) scheme.

“Those who created ‘trouble’ for UP earlier, are now in ‘trouble’ themselves.More than 700 riots took place in UP between 2012-17. Over 364 riots took place in UP between 2007-12 but not a single riot has taken place since 2017 till now,” Yogi said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government released a list of most wanted criminals and the police have been asked to “bring them to book.” The list includes the names of mafias and criminals involved in serious crimes such as murders, rapes, extortions and capturing people’s lands.

“The government has been targeting every dreaded criminal and gangster, who considered himself the uncrowned king. The government has launched a crackdown on all mafias and gangsters in the state, including those who had established a network of crime and enjoyed political patronage during previous governments,” a government spokesman said here on Tuesday.

The STF and district police are keeping a close watch on the activities of the listed mafia. The 25 listed mafias approved by the government earlier were Mukhtar Ansari, Brijesh Singh, Tribhuvan Singh alias Pawan Singh, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, Omprakash Srivastava alias Bablu, Sushil alias Mooch, serial killer Salim, Rustum and Sohrab among other notorious names.