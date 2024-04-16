‘No longer with BJP to face disciplinary action’

Bengaluru: A day after Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra warned about the party cracking the whip against him, rebel leader K S Eshwarappa, who has decided to contest as an independent in Shimoga Lok Sabha segment, on Tuesday said he is independent and no more with the party to face such disciplinary action.

Eshwarappa, a former Deputy Chief Minister who had also served as the party’s state unit President, has entered the fray blaming Vijayendra and his father and veteran party leader B S Yediyurappa for his son K E Kantesh being denied the ticket to contest

from Haveri.