No instructions released to display shop owners’ names: MP govt

Bhopal: Amid a row over displaying eateries owners’ names in Ujjain, a sacred city of Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Sunday clarified that no directions were released in this connection.



According to a government press note, the Urban Development and Housing Department (UDHD) explained that neither the department nor the government level released any order to display the owners’ names on the shops.

The state government move came after a statement from the mayor of Ujjain Municipal Corporation Ujjain, Mukesh Tatwal circulated on media in which he stated that the corporation has instructed the shopkeepers to display their names on their establishments ahead of the holy month, Shravan.

The UDHD said that it came to the fore that some urban local bodies instructed the shop owners to display their names on the establishments on the way of Kavad pilgrims.

The Department instructed all the civic bodies to stay away from confusion, citing the Madhya Pradesh Outdoor Advertisement Media Rules 2017, the boards can be displayed in the shops but writing the names of owners is not mandatory.

“No order has been issued by the Municipal Corporation, in this regard, the local body has made it clear this morning”, the Collector of Ujjain, Neeraj Kumar Singh told Millennium Post.

Tatwal said the Mayor-in-Council of Ujjain had approved a proposal for shopkeepers to display their names on September 26, 2002, and it had been sent to the government for the nod. Amid the Uttar Pradesh Kanwar Yatra order row, the mayor said violators must pay a Rs. 2,000 penalty for the first offence and Rs. 5,000 if they repeat the violation of this order for the second time.

He clarified that this order aims to ensure safety and transparency, not to target Muslim shop owners, Ujjain, the hometown of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, is famous for its Mahakal temple, which draws devotees worldwide, especially during the Saavan month, starting Monday.

“The ancient city, Ujjain is a religious and holy city. People come here with religious ‘aastha’. They have the right to know about the shopkeeper whose services they are availing. If a customer is dissatisfied or cheated, knowing the shopkeeper’s details allows them to seek redress,” the mayor added.

On Saturday, BJP MLA from Indore-2, Ramesh Mendola wrote a letter to MP CM Yadav demanding a display of names of shopkeepers and stall owners across the state. The move of both leaders reflects a recent directive in UP, where all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route were instructed to display the names of their owners.