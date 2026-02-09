No illegal Bangladeshi nationals found in Lucknow

Lucknow: After months of verification and search operations across the city, the Lucknow Police have not found a single Bangladeshi national living illegally in the state capital so far.



Senior police officials said that extensive document checks and field verification did not reveal any person who had entered the city illegally from Bangladesh.

The operation is still underway.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, the drive was launched on government instructions and covered all five zones of the city. Police teams carried out intensive checks in different localities and conducted raids in slum clusters. Residents were asked to produce identity documents and other papers. During verification, most of the people living in slums were found to be migrants from Assam.

All of them produced valid documents, which were verified and found to be genuine. No suspicious or illegal Bangladeshi national has been detected so far.

The official said the drive would continue and legal action would be taken if any illegal resident is found.