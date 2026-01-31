No hope from BJP govt’s Budget; they only increases debt: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Opposition and the public have no expectations from the current BJP govt's Budget as this government has done nothing in the last 11 years except increase Haryana's debt.



Responding to questions from reporters in Karnal, Hooda said Haryana's economic situation is deteriorating day by day. “The state's debt, which was only Rs 60,000 crore from the formation of Haryana until 2014, has now increased to around Rs 5.25 lakh crore,” he said.

He questioned where this money was spent despite such massive borrowing? “The public knows the answer. It has been wasted by the BJP in scams, squandering the hard-earned money of the people. Every day, a new scam comes to light in this govt. The paddy scam is the latest example. Instead of taking action against the big players, the government is suppressing the matter by taking action against lower-level employees,” he said.

Responding to a question on the SYL canal issue, Hooda said the Supreme Court's decision has come in favour of Haryana, and now, it is the responsibility of the Central and state govts to implement it.