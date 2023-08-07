No hike in rail fares in name of station revamp: Vaishnaw

New Delhi:There has been no hike in fares in the name of station redevelopment project, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the revamp of 508 stations across the country.



Vaishnaw said about Rs 25,000 crore needed for the redevelopment project will be allocated through the current Budget, asserting that the project is aimed at facilitating seamless travel for passengers across all strata of society.

“PM Modi is working to elevate the lives of the common people. The aim of station redevelopment is the same. We want them to have world class stations without any burden. We have not increased fare or fixed a fee in the name of station redevelopment,” said Vaishnaw at a press conference here.

The Railways has envisaged a plan to redevelop almost 1,300 prime stations in the country as Amrit Bharat Stations’. On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for 508 Amrit Bharat Stations. In Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 55 each such stations will be developed at the cost of about Rs 4,000 crore, 34 stations in Madhya Pradesh at approx Rs 1,000 crore, and 44 in Maharashtra at 1,500 crore. Besides, several railway stations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, among others, will be redeveloped.

Vaishnaw said that the Railways is training around 9,000 engineers to be part of the station redevelopment project to abreast them of the nitty-gritty of the project which includes analysis of contract documents, architecture, design, and safety.

“There has been no discrimination against any state for this project. Over the next two years, we will be able to see substantial progress in the work.

We believe in equitable development. Modi ji has always said that we will lay the foundation stone of the project and we will inaugurate it too, explaining the speed at which we need to complete the project,” he said. Answering a question on long pending projects like the Sabarimala Rail in Kerala, the minister said it was a special case as the state government has “very little interest” in development. “The Kerala govt does not have that much interest in the development of the state. That is why even for small things like survey or preparing detailed project report we find so much resistance that it’s really difficult to do any work. Even then the Centre is committed to development of rail network in Kerala,” he said.