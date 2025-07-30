No hidden chamber in Ratna Bhandar of Puri’s Jagannath temple, says ASI

Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday said there is no hidden chamber in the Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath temple in Puri.

The ASI has recently completed the restoration and repair of the Ratna Bhandar.

In a post on X, detailing the restoration works, it said, “..there were no hidden spaces (in Ratna Bhadar).”

The ASI said it was confirmed on the basis of a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey.

It said the Ratna Bhandar, or treasury, comprises two parts -- ‘Bhitara’ Ratnabhandara and ‘Bahara’ Bhandara, which are separated by an iron gate, locked from the outside.

“After inspecting both the chambers, it was decided to take up a GPR survey to identify if there are any hidden chambers or shelves inside the walls or under the floor,” it said.

“The report of the #GPR survey conducted in September 2024 confirmed that there were no hidden spaces. Following the report, conservation began on 17 December 2024. It started with scaffolding in both Bhitara and Bahara Bhandara,” it added. The Ratna Bhandar is attached to the northern entrance of the Jagamohana or assembly hall of the temple, the ASI said.

Constructed from khondalite stone, Ratna Bhandar was intended to house the valuables of the Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Shree Sudarshana, it said.

The conservation work was carried out at the Ratna Bhandar in two phases, from December 17, 2024, to April 28, 2025, and from June 28 to July 7.