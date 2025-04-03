‘No guidelines issued on use of Slack by govt staff’

New Delhi: The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions have not issued any guidelines related to the use of digital tools like Slack by government employees, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The reply came in response to a query seeking details of “the manner in which the government views the imposition of specific digital tools like Slack on government employees without proper consultation or adherence to prescribed norms... for personnel management policies”.

The policies of the Government of India are aimed at ensuring a safe, trusted and accountable cyberspace for users in the country, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

In this regard, key regulatory initiatives taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) focus on strengthening legal frameworks, enhancing data protection and cybersecurity infrastructure and promoting awareness among individuals and organisations, he said.

“The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has not issued any guidelines related to use of digital tools like Slack by government employees,” Singh said.