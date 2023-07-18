No guard of honour for ministers, focus on relief work: Himachal CM

SHIMLA: A significant move towards ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’, the state government has suspended ‘guard of honour’ generally given by the police to different dignitaries during their field visits in the state until September 15, 2023 with the exception of Independence Day on August 15.



The decision comes in the wake of ongoing large-scale relief and rescue operations undertaken in response to the recent disaster in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu has issued the order in this regard and emphasized the pressing need for an increased police force presence in the ongoing rescue efforts.

The police personnel should refrain from engaging in tasks such as guard of honour and instead focus their efforts solely to aid those affected during this critical period. He said that this decision aims to prioritize and streamline the state’s resources to effectively address the aftermath of the disaster.

With rescue operations underway, it is crucial to ensure that the police force remains fully committed to providing immediate assistance to the affected individuals.

The move underscores the state’s dedication to addressing the immediate needs of the disaster-stricken region and reinforces the government’s commitment to efficient governance during this challenging time, he said.

The chief minister said that as the relief and rescue operations continue, the state government remains steadfast in its resolve to provide essential support to those affected by the recent disaster.