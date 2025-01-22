‘No Govt in past insulted Ambedkar the way Shah did’

Belagavi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said no Government in the past had insulted the Constitution and its architect B R Ambedkar inside Parliament the way Union Home Minister Amit Shah had.

She alleged that the BJP wanted to “weaken” the Constitution and its institutions.

“Many Governments have come and gone, including non-Congress governments, but no Government had a minister who stood in Parliament and insulted Ambedkar,” Priyanka Gandhi said at the ‘Gandhi Bharat’ event organised in Belagavi.

The Congress organised the event to commemorate the centenary of the lone Congress session Mahatma Gandhi had chaired as the party’s president in 1924.

Themed as ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’, the event targetted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “insulting” the Indian Constitution and its architect B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha recently

Vadra said people never imagined that Ambedkar would be “insulted” inside Parliament. By doing so, Shah had “insulted” the country and the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for it, she alleged.

According to her, Shah dared to “insult” Ambedkar and the Constitution because, while the country fought for independence, another ideological stream emerged that was “anti-constitution”.

Vadra also alleged that RSS members had burned Ambedkar’s effigy and criticised him.