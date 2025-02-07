No funds to 6 states under PVTG welfare scheme in 2022-23: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said several states, including Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, did not receive funds under a scheme for socioeconomic development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups in 2022-23 due to non-fulfilment of conditions such as submission of utilisations certificates.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey said the tribal affairs ministry implemented the "Development of PVTGs" scheme for socioeconomic and holistic development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and funds under the scheme were provided on the basis of proposals from the states and Union territories. The disbursement of funds under the scheme is subject to submission of utilisation certificates, progress reports and other compliances, he said.

"No funds were released to states like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand under the Development of PVTGs scheme during 2022-23 due to non-fulfilment of said conditions," he said. PVTGs are characterised by pre-agricultural level of technology, stagnant or declining population growth, extremely low literacy levels and a subsistence level of economy.