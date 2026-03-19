‘No full stop in politics’: PM salutes Gowda, Kharge in farewell to 59 MPs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the contribution of 59 members retiring from the Rajya Sabha between April and July, calling Parliament “an open university” and urging outgoing legislators to remain active in national life.



Addressing the Upper House on the occasion of the biennial farewell, Modi said such moments naturally dissolve partisan divides. “When an occasion such as this arises -- naturally and spontaneously -- we rise above partisan differences, and a shared sentiment emerges within us all,” he said.

To members who do not plan to return, the Prime Minister offered reassurance. “In politics, there is no such thing as a full stop. The future awaits you as well, and your experience and contributions will forever remain an enduring part of our national life,” he said.

Modi reserved special praise for three senior leaders -- former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar -- calling them stalwarts who have spent more than half their lives in parliamentary proceedings.

“The manner in which they continue to attend the House with such dedication -- a spirit from which all new parliamentarians ought to learn -- is truly exemplary,” he said. “Such a long tenure is no small feat -- it is a matter of immense significance.”

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to outgoing Deputy Chairman Harivansh, describing him as “gentle and soft-spoken” yet “a man of rigorous action, constantly working for the betterment of every corner of India”.

He noted that Harivansh had continued to travel across the country even during recess, engaging the youth on national issues.

“Even when the House is not in session, he travels to various corners of the country to interact with the youth, working tirelessly to foster a sense of national consciousness among them,” Modi said. In a lighter vein, the Prime Minister singled out Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. Lamenting that wit and humour in the House had declined in the age of round-the-clock media -- “everyone has become extremely self-conscious”, he said.

Modi added, “While members come and go, our Athawale-ji is truly evergreen. He is departing, yet I am confident that no one here will feel a void; he will continue to serve and contribute tirelessly.”

Reflecting on the bicameral structure of Parliament, Modi likened the passage of legislation between two Houses to seek a “second opinion” -- a practice, he said, strengthened democratic decision-making.

Drawing on an everyday analogy, he said, “Whenever a significant decision must be made in life, family members often sit together to reach a consensus; yet, even then, they suggest -- ‘Why don’t you consult him? Just get a second opinion from that senior figure.’