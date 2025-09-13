No fresh protests, but security heightened in Doda

Doda: Security was heightened in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, even as an uneasy calm prevailed over the mountainous region after authorities clamped prohibitory restrictions for the fourth consecutive day.

Several people have been detained in Doda following violent clashes between security forces and protestors agitating against the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) earlier this week. The Doda MLA, who was arrested for disturbing the public order, was later lodged in Kathua jail.

On Wednesday evening, police had held a peace committee meeting chaired by Deputy Inspector General of Police Shridhar Patil to expedite restoration of peace and normalcy in the region.

Prohibitory orders remained in force in Doda and Bhalessa towns, where mobile internet and Wi-Fi services continued to remain suspended as a precautionary measure.

“The situation remained calm overnight with no fresh protests. However, elaborate security measures are in place, with heightened security in sensitive areas,” said an official.

The deployment was strengthened around Doda town, Bhaderwah, Gandoh and Thathri amid high tensions over alleged administrative high-handedness. Concertina wires were installed near government offices to prevent untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the AAP appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday to convene an emergency Assembly session and visit Doda to assess the situation in the wake of clashes between protesters and security forces after party MLA Malik’s arrest under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also appealed to the people of the Union Territory to raise their voice in support of Malik, the MLA from Doda.