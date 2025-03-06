No fresh FIRs to be lodged against Udhayanidhi Stalin over his Sanatan Dharma remarks: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that no fresh FIRs should be filed against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister M Udhayanidhi Stalin for his "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remarks.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar also extended the operation of an interim order granting Stalin protection against coercive actions in the cases registered against him in connection with his remarks.

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, the DMK leader said 'Sanatan Dharma' is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated". Likening 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria and dengue, he said it should be destroyed.

Several FIRs have been registered in different parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Karnataka, against Stalin over his remarks.