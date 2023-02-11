‘No freedom of speech inside or outside Parl’

Ranchi: Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged there was no freedom of speech in the country.



Addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Sahebganj district, Kharge expressed anguish, claiming that parts of his speech in Parliament were expunged. “There is neither freedom of speech inside Parliament, nor outside. If someone speaks the truth, writes about it, shows it then they (BJP) send him or her behind the bars,” Kharge alleged.

The Congress president was speaking at Gumani Ground in Pakur after launching the party’s 60-day ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ mass outreach programme in the state.

“I did not use any unparliamentary word or language to describe the prime minister... Atal Bihari Vajpayee had used the same expression for former PM PV Narasimha Rao and the BJP used it for former PM Manmohan Singh,” Kharge said. The Congress president also came down heavily on the BJP over the Adani issue.

“Adani, who is PM’s friend, has assets worth Rs 13 lakh crore now... His assets were worth Rs 1 lakh crore in 2019,” he claimed. “The PM works for him (Adani) and not for the poor,” Kharge alleged, claiming that Rs 16,000 crore was given by LIC to the Adani Group, and Rs 82,000 crore was given by the SBI. When Rahul Gandhi raised this issue in Parliament it was also expunged, he said.