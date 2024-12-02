No forest clearance required for ropeway projects in Himachal

Shimla: The Central government has decided to exempt the ropeway projects from seeking the forest clearance for ropeway projects.

In a communication received from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the state has been informed that the advisory committee of the ministry has accepted the plea of the state government on ropeway projects to boost the state’s connectivity and promote sustainable travel options.

“Keeping in view the larger public interest and the eco-friendly nature of the ropeways, it has been decided to exclude all such projects from the ambit of the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), 1980, along with the payment of the net present value (NPV),” the communication of the Ministry said in its order of dated November 29, 2024.

A senior official of the state’s Ropeway and Rapid Transport Corporation said the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had also endorsed a state government request to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had withdrawn the 2019 notification that exempted ropeway projects from seeking forest clearance.

The withdrawal of the exemptions move had caused considerable problems for the state government and resulted in delays in the execution of the ropeway projects. The growing cost escalation was another issue.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had taken up the issue with Union Minister for Environment and Forest Bhupender Yadav and wrote him a detailed letter seeking exemption from the FCA, 1980.