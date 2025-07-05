No flood threat in Odisha, Balasore admin speeds up relief work: Officials

Bhubaneswar/Balasore: The Odisha government on Friday said there was no flood threat in the state as the water levels in all the major rivers, including Subarnarekha, in the northern part of the state receded.

The administration of Balasore district, which had witnessed widespread inundation due to heavy rain and the release of water from neighbouring Jharkhand, intensified relief work as floodwater drained out from most villages, officials said. “As the situation has improved a lot with the receding of water, we have intensified relief work. Now, we can reach all places and carry out relief activities,” a Balasore district official said. At least two persons died and over 100 villages in Balasore remained under floodwater this week, with the Subarnarekha, Budhabalang and Jalaka rivers breaching embankments. At least 50,000 people in seven blocks were affected by the deluge.