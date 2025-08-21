No first-time Aadhaar card to be issued for people above 18 yrs in Assam: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that people above 18 years of age will not get first-time Aadhaar cards in the state as a precautionary measure to check illegal immigrants from getting Indian citizenship. Only a one-month window would be given to people above 18 years of age to apply for an Aadhaar card if anyone has not got the same yet, he told reporters after a Cabinet meeting. However, Tea Tribes, SC and ST people above 18 years of age will continue to receive Aadhaar cards for the next one year, he added. "The decision to restrict Aadhaar card issuance is seen as part of the efforts to ensure the authenticity of citizens' identities. This move highlights the government's focus on addressing concerns about potential illegal immigration from Bangladesh in the last one year," Sarma said.