No expectations from Defence Min’s J&K visit: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said he had no expectations from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s Jammu and Kashmir visit but hoped that incidents like the civilian deaths in Poonch will not be repeated.

“ Can he bring back the dead? Does he have that power? But he can do this much that such injustice is not repeated,” Abdullah told reporters in Kulgam, 80 kilometres from Srinagar.

Abdullah said Singh was visiting “because our people were killed” and that the minister will “apply balm on the wounds of the affected families.”

Three civilians were found dead after they were picked up by the Army for questioning following a terrorist ambush on two Army vehicles in Poonch last Thursday that killed four soldiers.

The Defence minister has flown to Rajouri to visit ground zero on Wednesday along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army chief Manoj Pande to review the security situation following the terror attack on the Army vehicles.

Asked about his remarks on Kashmir turning into Gaza, a defiant Abdullah hit back and said, “What will happen if the two countries do not find a way for friendly relations? We have terrorism. China is also sitting over our heads. If there is a war here, where will the bombs fall? Will the bombs explode in the air or fall on us?”

The former J&K Chief Minister said he has been advocating talks between India and Pakistan to ensure friendly relations between the two countries.