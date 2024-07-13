No electricity subsidy for ‘resourceful’: HP Cabinet

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s leadership in Shimla, has decided to exclude “resourceful” individuals from receiving electricity subsidies. This move aims to bolster state finances amid critical financial challenges. The decision, following recent bypolls including one contested by Chief Minister Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur, comes as part of broader measures discussed and approved during a Cabinet meeting.



Key decisions include rationalising provisions for Zero Electricity Bill, restricting subsidies to ‘One Family One Meter,’ and linking electricity connections with Aadhaar-seeded ration cards. Notably, the Cabinet abolished subsidies for a wide range of officials and categories, encompassing Chief Ministers, ministers, MPs, MLAs, government employees, and income tax payers.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved land acquisition and compensation for families affected by the Kangra Airport expansion. Education reforms included creating 486 posts for lecturer physical education, 157 supernumerary principal school cadre posts, and 245 special educator positions to support children with special needs. The Cabinet also sanctioned new posts for fire officers, police personnel for heliport deployment, and regularised 18 Grameena Vidya Upasaks as junior basic teachers.