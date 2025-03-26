‘No data on suicide by medical interns maintained by Central govt’

New Delhi: The data on medical interns who have committed suicides in government-run hospitals in the country is not maintained centrally, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav said on Tuesday.

To address mental health challenges and promote student well-being, several initiatives have been implemented by the National Medical Commission, Jadhav said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. He said a yoga module of 10 days has been made mandatory for all students, and faculty have also been requested to join.

This will precede International Yoga Day on June 21. The students will be doing yoga for an hour daily as per the module designed by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

Yoga has also been introduced in the MBBS foundation course, he said.