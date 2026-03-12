No data on low representation of SC/ST at senior levels: Centre in LS

New Delhi: There is no data related to disproportionately low representation of Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe at the joint secretary level and above positions in the government, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.



According to the government policy, reservation is provided to SCs and STs in promotion upto the lowest rung of Group A at the rate of 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

To a question “whether the representation of SC/ST is disproportionately low at the joint secretary level and above”, he said, “Data in this regard is not maintained.”

In order to ensure implementation of reservation policies, instructions have been issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) requesting all the ministries/departments including organisations under them to designate an officer, at least of the rank of deputy secretary, as a liaison officer in respect of matters relating to SC/ST, Singh said.

“Ministries/departments are also required to create a reservation cell under the direct control of the liaison officer to assist him in discharging his duties effectively. Instructions have also been issued to the ministries/departments to convene DPCs well in advance so that the vacancies are filled in a time-bound manner,” the minister said.

According to the data available with ministries/departments, the overall representation of SCs and STs as on January 1, 2025 is more than 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively, he added.