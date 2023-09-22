‘No cyclone forecast by IMD, don’t believe in rumours’

Bhubaneswar: Requesting people not to believe in rumours of a possible cyclone in Odisha in the next fortnight, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said a low pressure area may be created over east-central Bay of Bengal in October first week with low probability of it intensifying into a depression.



This was said by IMD DG Mrutunjay Mohapatra while reacting to rumours being circulated that a cyclone will hit Odisha in the first week of October.

‘Though the month of October is considered as a cyclone period in Odisha, the IMD has not made any such forecast so far. The IMD has analysed at least 10 different models and two of them indicated that a low pressure area may be formed in the Bay of Bengal and the system may move in the west-northwest direction.’

‘But, it is too early to predict when it will reach the coast and its likely impact. So far, the IMD has made no cyclone prediction and no alert has been issued for Odisha or any other states. A clearer picture will emerge only after formation of the cyclonic circulation at the end of September and the subsequent low pressure area,’ he said.

Mohapatra, often referred as the ‘Cyclone Man’ of India, advised people not to believe in rumours and instead follow the information being shared by the IMD.

‘We are keeping a close watch on the possible system brewing in the Bay of Bengal and further information will be shared as and when a clearer picture emerges,’ he said.

Meanwhile, IMD on Friday forecast some parts of Odisha will experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.

It forecast heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm) at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur till 8.30 am on Saturday.

Yellow warning of thunderstorm with lightning has also been sounded for one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Bargarh districts. Light to moderate rain/thundershower may also occur at many places across the state, it said.