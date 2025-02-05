No corruption in foodgrain procurement: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday claimed there was no corruption in the procurement of foodgrains and farmers were paid 100 per cent directly into their bank accounts.

Responding to supplementary questions on alleged corruption through middlemen in the procurement process, the minister in the Rajya Sabha rejected charges that there was any corruption in the system anymore.

During the Question Hour, He also took a swipe at Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on alleged corruption and said he would be probably talking about the corruption during the UPA tenure.

RLM MP Upendra Kushwaha from Bihar also raised the issue of corruption in the procurement process through middlemen who exploited farmers. He also claimed that there was third-party entry of people in procurement and farmers were not getting the money meant for them and were being usurped by middlemen.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also raised the issue of alleged corruption, saying those procuring foodgrains are daily wagers and act as mediators between procurement agencies and the Government and that is why there is corruption.

“We transfer money directly to farmers through DBT (direct benefit transfer). We send the money directly to farmers’ accounts within 48 hours,” the minister said.