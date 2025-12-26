No connection between PM’s ‘global talk & local walk’ on environment: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday claimed that the redefinition of the Aravallis would render more than 90 per cent of the hills unprotected and open them up for mining and other activities.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said there is no connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “global talk and local walk” when it comes to environmental concerns. He also accused the government of launching a determined assault on ecological balance by weakening environmental protection laws and loosening pollution norms.

The government countered Ramesh, with Environment minister Bhupender Yadav saying no FSI study has been conducted on what the Congress leader is claiming.

“But I know the reason you are spreading these lies despite FSI issuing a categorical denial,” he said, as he put out a post of Forest Survey of India on X that refuted claims that a study was conducted. Yadav rejected Congress’ claims that more than 90 per cent of the Aravallis will not be protected under the redefinition of the hills, saying the party is “rattled” because the government has issued a total ban on mining in the Aravallis.

Under the new definition, an “Aravalli Hill” is a landform with an elevation of at least 100 metres above its local surrounding terrain and an “Aravalli Range” is a cluster of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

“The Modi Sarkar’s redefinition of the Aravallis, that goes against all expert opinion, is dangerous and disastrous.

“According to the Forest Survey of India’s data that is authoritative, only 8.7 percent of the Aravalli hills that are higher than 20 meters exceed 100 metres. If we take all Aravalli hills identified by FSI, not even 1 percent exceeds 100 meters. The FSI believes, and rightly so, that height limits are dubious and ALL of the Aravallis irrespective of height should be protected,” Ramesh said.

“In terms of area, this means that well over 90 percent of the Aravallis will NOT be protected by the new redefinition and could well get opened up for mining, real estate, and other activities that will further damage an already ravaged ecosystem,” the former environment minister said. This plain and simple truth cannot be covered up, Ramesh said. “This is yet another example of the Modi Sarkar’s determined assault on ecological balance that includes loosening of pollution standards, weakening of environment and forest laws, emasculation of the National Green Tribunal and other institutions of environmental governance,” he said.

“There is simple (simply) no connection between the PM’s global talk and his local walk when it comes to environmental concerns,” the Congress leader said.