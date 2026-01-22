No compromise on women’s safety: Yogi Adityanath

Sonipat/Lucknow: “Gorakshpeethadhishwar” and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, issued a stern warning to elements involved in love jihad, illegal religious conversions, and anti-national conspiracies, stating that any form of exploitation of daughters will not be tolerated. He emphasized that society must remain vigilant against unlawful activities and that revered saints and sages should also come forward to counter them. CM Yogi was addressing the idol consecration ceremony and the grand Asht Maan Bhandara of the Nath tradition at Baba Nagewala Dham in Murthal, Sonipat district of Haryana, on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that several ‘Kaalnemis’ are harming Sanatan Dharma under the cover of religion and people must remain cautious of them. For a Yogi, saint, or ascetic, nothing is greater than Dharma and the Nation—this alone should be the purpose of life. Such a person has no personal property; Dharma is his only wealth and the Nation his self-respect. If anyone challenges national self-respect, one must stand up openly against it.

Yogi Adityanath asserted that illegal religious conversions and anti-national activities will be completely curbed. He said conspiracies to alter demography and the exploitation of daughters in the name of love jihad will be stopped firmly, decisively, and through public awareness. Conscious citizens and revered saints must step forward, and families must be nurtured with strong values. Recalling a 2009 observation of the Kerala High Court, he said ‘love jihad’ was termed part of a conspiracy to turn Kerala into an Islamic state, and today similar conspiracies are visible across many states. He also expressed concern over the gradual disintegration of the joint family system, which once nurtured values, and stressed the need to revive it.

The Chief Minister said a strong nation is built through family, values, and cultural consciousness. Dharma is not merely a method of worship but a path of upliftment and progress, where material, spiritual, and cultural development go hand in hand. He praised the Nath Panth as one of India’s most ancient spiritual traditions, noting that the idol consecration ceremony and bhandara organized with reverence for the Guru tradition and public sentiment were truly commendable. He welcomed and felicitated all saints, Yogis, and devotees present on behalf of the Nath sect and the Yogi Sabha, highlighting that the Nath tradition has always inspired social unity and purposeful living.

CM Yogi said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” is becoming a reality. After enduring nearly a thousand years of foreign invasions, India has broken the chains of slavery and is moving again toward its former glory. In the Amrit Kaal of Independence, the campaign led by PM Modi links the welfare of India and Sanatan Dharma inseparably. A strong Sanatan Dharma strengthens the path of global human welfare, making a strong India essential.

He cited the transformation of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as living examples of India’s resurgence. He noted that millions of devotees now visit Ayodhya and Prayagraj peacefully, with record participation at the Magh Mela. He called this era the beginning of a thousand years that will belong to India, a period to take Sanatan Dharma to its highest glory through collective effort.

CM Yogi also warned against the threat of drugs, stressing that enemies who cannot confront India’s strong government, armed forces, and police attempt to harm the nation by pushing narcotics across borders. He urged society to protect youth and oppose such activities collectively.

On water conservation, he emphasized that no one has the right to pollute sacred rivers and highlighted the importance of protecting ponds as vital for a secure future. He praised Haryana’s efforts to revive the Saraswati River.

During the event, CM Yogi performed havan and aarti and was welcomed with an idol of Guru Gorakhnath. He thanked the event’s patrons and organizers for the successful ceremony, which saw a large gathering of saints, public representatives, and devotees from across the country.

A large number of Nath sect saints attended the idol consecration of Siddha Yogis Shri Shri 1008 Mahant Kale Baba Nath Ji, Yogi Bajir Nath Ji, and Yogi Prem Nath Ji, along with the Asht Maan Bhandara at Baba Nagewala Dham.