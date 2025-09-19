‘No compromise on quality in construction of buildings, rds’: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has given clear instructions to officers of the Public Works Department that no negligence or flaws will be tolerated in building and road construction works.

He said strict action will be taken against officers who deliberately leave errors in drawings and tender documents while allocating works. The Chief Minister added that compromise on the quality of construction material at any level will not be acceptable.

Chief Minister Singh Saini was presiding over the meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee of the Public Works Department today. Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister approved enhancement of works related to the construction of the Paralympics building near Nahar Singh Stadium in Faridabad, five residential complexes for Civil Judges (Junior and Senior) at the Judicial Complex in Mahendragarh, and the building construction of Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Dhigawa Jatan in Charkhi Dadri.

The Chief Minister directed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the administrative building, academic block, hostels, sportsinfrastructure buildings, and the entire campus of Haryana Sports University, Rai (Sonipat), be prepared within two months.

He said the design of the university should be made keeping in view the requirements of sports so that it is equipped with world-class facilities for players.