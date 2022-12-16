No compensation if you die after drinking liquor: Nitish

patna: The Saran hooch tragedy toll rose to 30 on Friday, the biggest since Bihar went dry more than six years ago, and it continued to cast a shadow on the state legislature where BJP members disrupted proceedings in both Houses before staging a Raj Bhavan march.



Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena said that the number of people who have died since Tuesday night has climbed to 30. However unconfirmed reports claimed up to 50 people died by drinking illicitly brewed country liquor.

The DM maintained that the deaths were "caused by suspected consumption of spurious liquor" which would be confirmed after the viscera of the deceased are examined at forensic labs. Proceedings of the legislative council were adjourned till 2 pm within a few minutes of commencement at noon as the MLCs raised an uproar over the Chair's reluctance to take up for discussion an adjournment motion brought by them. Shortly afterwards, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an angry statement on the floor of the assembly. "Those who drink and lose their lives as a result deserve no sympathy (koi sahanubhuti nahin) and no compensation," fumed the septuagenarian, unfazed by the flak he has drawn over his "jo piyega vo marega" quip on the previous day. Kumar had risen in his chair taking exception to a submission by CPI MLA Satyendra Yadav that the government consider giving monetary compensation to the bereaved family members.

"Please do not take such a stand. I have always looked upon the Left parties as my allies," said a visibly pained Kumar, adding "if you people feel that prohibition is wrong then say it so upfront. The law was brought in with the consent of all. If all today think we were in the wrong, we may withdraw it."

"But do remember the deaths have taken place because of a filthy habit (ganda baat)," said the chief minister before uttering "jo piyega vo marega" for yet another time.

The proceedings saw several heated exchanges between Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha and Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Bihar government and the state's police chief over the tragedy, officials said on Friday.

A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking an independent probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the tragedy. The petition, filed by Bihar-based Aryavarta Mahasabha Foundation, has also sought a direction to the state government to adequately compensate the victims' families.