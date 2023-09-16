‘No coercive steps against PWD officials in connection with Delhi CM’s home renovation’

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Friday directed that no coercive steps be taken against six PWD officials who have challenged the showcause notices issued to them by the Directorate of Vigilance in connection with alleged “gross violations” of rules in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence.



The high court took serious exception at the city authorities failing to exercise restraint and taking contravening steps despite an undertaking given by its counsel that no coercive steps would be taken against the officials.

“On the said date, this court did not pass an interim order in light of the undertaking given by Mr (Santosh Kumar) Tripathi and Mr (Rahul) Mehra that no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioners ... yet, the respondents acting in violation of the undertaking, failed to exercise restraint and took contravening steps against the petitioners in the teeth of the order passed by this court,” Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said.

The high court was hearing an application filed by the public works department (PWD) officials seeking that an interim order for no coercive steps against them be passed.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Mohit Mathur submitted that despite a categorical statement and undertaking given to the court by senior advocate Mehra and standing counsel Tripathi for respondents no 1 to 5 (government authorities) on August 17 that no coercive steps shall be taken by them against the petitioners till the next date of hearing, some of the petitioners have been transferred to Guwahati. Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against some of the petitioners, he said.

Mehra and Tripathi submitted that no coercive steps have been taken by them against any of the petitioners in violation of the undertaking.