No change of guard ceremony this Saturday: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: There will be no change of guard ceremony this Saturday due to an official programme, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday. The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President’s Bodyguards to take charge.



“The change of guard ceremony will not take place this Saturday (February 25, 2023) due to the guard of honour for the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany scheduled at 1000 hrs at forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan,” it said in a statement.