No budging from students, commission amid Day 3 of protest

Prayagraj: “One day, one exam” read the placards as students protested for the third consecutive day on Wednesday against the decision to conduct the RO-ARO (Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer) and PCS preliminary examinations over two days.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has scheduled the Provincial Civil Service Preliminary Examination for December 7 and 8. The Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer Preliminary Examinations are set for December 22 and 23.

Demanding a rollback to the earlier practice of holding the tests on a single day, the students said they would not buckle down until their demand is met. Although the number of protesters was smaller compared to the previous two days, the students were firm on their stance.

“We will continue the agitation for one day, one exam,” said Pratyush Singh, one of the protesting students outside the UPPSC office.

One placard read: “We will not divide, we will not retreat, we will remain united until we get justice”; another read: “One day, One examination”.

UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar said on Tuesday that it was the commission’s policy to designate only government educational institutions as examination centres, with each centre located within a 10-km radius of the district headquarters.

“Previously, when a paper was leaked, these same students demanded that private institutions should not be used as examination centres,” Kumar said. “Now, when the government has implemented guidelines based on their earlier demand, they are protesting against it.”

He added that out of 5,76,000 candidates registered for the PCS examination, examination centres are only available for 4,35,000 candidates across

all 75 districts.