No barter on JPC, Rahul’s case is matter of distortion: Ramesh

Amid the ongoing tussle between the government and Opposition, the Congress on Wednesday accused the ruling party of not allowing the House to function to divert the attention of countrymen from reported discrepancies in Adani Group as they are raising a baseless issue.

However, the Congress has made it clear that there is no question of negotiating with the government on the demand for a JPC in lieu of Rahul Gandhi’s apology.

While addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said, “There could be no middle path. The opposition will not back down from the demand of a JPC in Adani Group. There cannot be a barter on the JPC as Rahul Gandhi’s case is a matter of distortion.”

Ramesh further said that Rahul Gandhi has already written to the Lok Sabha Speaker to allow him to speak in the Parliament under rule 357.

Citing the case of Harshad Mehta, the Congress leader said, “The JPC was formed in 1992 when the Congress government was in power and the demand for JPC was raised by the Opposition. It was the Narasimha Rao-led Congress that allowed the formation of the JPC.”

“Besides this, in the Ketan Parekh scam case, the JPC was constituted by the Vajpayee government in 2001. Both the JPCs were formed on the stock market scams,” he said, adding that this scam (Adani Group) is not only limited to the stock market, but it is also related to the policies and intentions of Prime Minister Modi and the government.

On Tuesday, both the Speaker and chairman of the Rajya Sabha convened meetings to end the stalemate in the House but they ended without producing a result as none of the parties refused to give up their positions.

According to sources, both the Congress and BJP refused to soften their stand. Leaders of all parties were present in the meeting.