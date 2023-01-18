‘No anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh, rather pro-incumbency’

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh senior Minister Bhupendra Singh, who is considered a hardcore supporter of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and a poll strategist in state politics, said that there was no anti-incumbency in the state. Rather, a pro-incumbency due to excellent works done in public interest by the government.



In an interview with Millennium Post’s Chief Correspondent Satyaprakash Sharma, MP Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh, who has also been Lok Sabha MP from Sagar constituency, interacted on many political issues. The Assembly elections in the state are to be held at the end of this year.

Is there any anti-incumbency against the government in the state as Congress says?

Congress has no right to say so, rather the anti-incumbency was in its one-and-a-half-year government. The then Congress-led government had made 973 announcements they could not fulfil a single one among them. Congress’ debacle in the by-polls held on 28 seats was a big proof of this. There is no anti-incumbency against the BJP-ruled state government due to the good work done under the leadership of Shivraj Ji in the public interest. He has been focusing the best on development works and public welfare.

How do you take Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement as he has recently made a remark that his party would sweep the upcoming Assembly elections in MP?

Rahul Ji has lost his credibility in politics. And nobody takes him and his statement seriously. He had claimed for winning two-thirds of seats in the recently held Gujrat Assembly elections but the BJP has registered a historic victory there. Just like that, he also claimed before the Panjab and Delhi Assembly polls but Congress faced a debacle there.

Is Hindutva going to be a big issue for BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections?

Hindutva means cultural nationalism, it has never been a political issue for BJP. It is a national issue and the identity of Bharat. The Hindu religion believes in paying respect to all faiths.

What are your views on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and what efforts have been made by the state government to implement it?

The UCC is a requirement of the country and should be linked with the development of the nation. The CM has already announced to constitute a committee for implementing UCC in the state and the process is underway. The committee will work out the details and process of enforcing the UCC.

After Jyotiraditya Scindia joins the party, a clash is witnessed somewhere between old BJP workers and his supporters, keeping in mind the Assembly elections, how will your party solve this problem?

BJP is a cadre base party and has an ideology, it is not an individual hegemonic outfit. Party organisation takes every decision, not a person, so there is no question of factionalism in the BJP. We will contest elections together and create history again in the state.