NMCG approves key projects for Ganga conservation

NEW DELHI: The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has approved several major projects aimed at enhancing the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga River during its 60th Executive Committee Meeting, chaired by the Director General, NMCG. The initiatives focus on pollution control, sustainable development, and preserving the river’s environmental and cultural heritage.

In a significant step toward reducing pollution, the committee sanctioned the interception and diversion of the Durga Drain and the construction of a 60 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, at an estimated cost of Rs 274.31 crore. This project, based on the hybrid annuity model, includes a 75 MLD main pumping station and other critical infrastructure to enhance wastewater management and prevent pollution.

Additionally, a project worth Rs 127.26 crore was approved to prevent untreated sewage from entering the Varuna River in Bhadohi, a key tributary of the Ganga. Under this initiative, three sewage treatment plants with capacities of 17 MLD, 5 MLD, and 3 MLD will be constructed, along with an extensive sewer network to intercept four major drains. This project follows the Design-Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) model, ensuring efficient maintenance for the next 15 years.