NMC defers National Exit Test for MBBS students of 2019 batch

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday deferred the National Exit Test (NExT) for final year MBBS students of 2019 batch.

However, it was not announced whether the mock NExT, scheduled for July 28, will still be held.

“All the stakeholders are hereby informed that the National Exit Test (NEXT) examination is deferred on the advice of the Ministry, dated 11.07.2023, till further directions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,” the NMC said in a brief

public notice.

AIIMS Delhi was entrusted with the job of conducting the mock test. The NMC had recently issued NExT regulations 2023 stating the exam will be conducted in two phases with the NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 exams being held twice a year.

NMC had said the NExT shall form the basis of certifying the eligibility of a medical graduate to register to practice medicine in India and therefore serve as a licentiate examination. It will also form the basis for determining the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of those desirous of pursuing further postgraduate medical education in the country in broad medical specialities and therefore serve as an entrance examination for admission to courses of PG medical education.

After clearing the NExT Step 1, students will be doing an internship for one year and the same score of NExT Step 1 will be considered for their admission into postgraduate courses. After internship, the medical students will have to clear NExT Step 2 to become eligible for obtaining licence.