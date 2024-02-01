Nitish’s return to NDA to bolster BJP’s Kurmi vote bank support

Recent political developments in Bihar are poised to send ripples across the political landscape of neighboring Uttar Pradesh (UP), as parties gear up for the electoral battleground.

With the opposition facing increased challenges, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sees an opportunity to bolster its support base among the Kurmi community, the second-largest population among Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The OBC factor in UP holds immense significance, with all political parties closely monitoring this demographic. Among the state’s approximately 25 crore population, around 54 per cent belong to backward castes, including a significant proportion within the Muslim community. Within the Hindu population, backward castes account for approximately 42 per cent.