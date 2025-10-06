‘Nitish’s behaviour at PM’s function gives to suspicion about his mental health’

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD ) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “erratic” behaviour at a function of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ago has given rise to fresh suspicions about his “mental health” and “the ability to run the government”.

Yadav, a former Deputy CM who is now the leader of the Opposition, shared on his X handle a video of the function, held at New Delhi, which the chief minister has attended virtually from his residence.

“Can this mental state of the CM be blamed on his close aides who may be spiking his food at the instance of alliance partner BJP?”,

Yadav asked in his social media post.

Later, talking to reporters, the young leader said, “For quite some time, the Chief Minister has been behaving in a manner that

shows he is not in the proper state of mind. He has made crude remarks about my mother Rabri Devi, a former CM herself, besides

women in general. Once, he was caught on camera fooling around while the national anthem was being played in the background”.

“Yesterday we saw another example of his erratic behaviour”, said the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, referring to the video footage in which Kumar can be seen staring with folded hands, at his computer screen even as senior BJP leader and Deputy CM

Samrat Choudhary read out his speech.

Yadav said, “Clearly the CM no longer has the ability to run his government. A syndicate is calling the shots and it will be exposed soon”.

Reacting sharply to the Opposition leader’s charge, Neeraj Kumar, MLC and spokesman of JD(U), headed by the chief minister, said “Nitish Kumar is the one who has restored the political, social and economic health of Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav would do well to worry about his own ailing father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president”.