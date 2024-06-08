Nitish's aide denies PM offer claim by JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, a confidant of party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Saturday junked his party spokesperson K C Tyagi's claim that the opposition INDIA bloc had proposed to make Kumar its prime ministerial choice after the Lok Sabha poll result.

Tyagi earlier created a stir with his claim that Kumar was offered the post if he broke the alliance with the BJP. The JD(U), however, rejected the proposal and endorsed Narendra Modi as the next prime minister, he said.

Hours later, Jha rejected the assertion of the seasoned leader of his party.

He said, "Our party has no such information. Nor is the chief minister aware of all this. I want to make it clear. There is no such thing in our knowledge."

Kumar had categorically endorsed Modi at the meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Jha said, noting that it was a pre-poll alliance which won 30 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

Tyagi has said those who did not want to make Kumar convener of their alliance offered to make him prime minister but he is happy that the party leadership rejected the offer.