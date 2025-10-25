Nitish will not be made Bihar CM if NDA voted to power: Tejashwi

Patna: Asserting that Bihar is still a “poor” state despite the 20 years of rule by the JD(U)-led NDA, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday claimed that CM Nitish Kumar will not be made the chief minister if the ruling alliance is again voted to power.

Yadav also alleged that Kumar has been hijacked by the BJP, and two people from Gujarat -- ostensibly referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah -- are “controlling” Bihar.

Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA Bloc, accused the Centre of shielding corrupt leaders and criminals in the state.

Addressing a rally at Simri Bakhtiyarpur in Saharsa district, Yadav claimed, “Amit Shah has made it clear that elected legislators will decide the CM of Bihar after elections. Nitish Kumar will not be made the CM, if the NDA is voted to power again.”

Taking a jibe at Kumar, also the JD(U) supremo, at a poll rally in Darbhanga district’s Keoti, he alleged, “Our ‘chacha’ (Nitish Kumar) is not in control of things. He has been hijacked by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah who are operating in Bihar from outside.”

The RJD leader appealed to people to vote for a Bihari and not ‘Bahri’ (outsider) in the Assembly elections.

Yadav promised that he will present a clean government if the Opposition alliance comes to power in the state.

The former deputy CM also said that he will ensure a government that would listen to the people’s grievances and provide affordable medicines and jobs to them.

“As a Bihari, I feel anguished to see the poor condition of Bihar. It gives me pain when I see widespread unemployment, rampant corruption, and a prevailing sense of impunity among criminals. Despite 20 years of the NDA rule in Bihar and 11 years at the Centre, the state’s per capita income is the lowest and farmers remain poor,” Yadav claimed.

He also charged the central government with using probe agencies against Opposition leaders, including him and his family members.

He said, “Lalu Yadav did not fear Modi. His son would also not be afraid.”