Nitish vows all-round development of Bihar, says NDA fully committed

Patna: Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who took oath for a record 10th term on Thursday, said that the new NDA government would work with full commitment for the all-round development of the state.

He also thanked the people of the state for the thumping victory of the five-party alliance.

“With the resolve for all-round development of Bihar, the NDA government in the state will work with full commitment...I am confident that with the cooperation and blessings of the people, Bihar will be included in the category of the most developed states in the country,” Kumar wrote on X.

Kumar was administered the oath of office by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Gandhi Maidan, where a massive makeshift stage was erected for the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda attended the function.

“On this special occasion today, my salutations, heartfelt gratitude, and thanks to the people of Bihar. I extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gracing the oath-taking ceremony. I warmly welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers from various states, union ministers, all distinguished persons, and special guests”, Kumar wrote.

Along with 74-year-old Kumar, 26 ministers took the oath of office: 14 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, eight from Janata Dal (United), two from Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Bihar Assembly elections were a contest between the NDA which made the state safe, and an “arrogant alliance” which believed in “Jungle Raj”.

Shah was speaking at a gathering in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar city after inaugurating the new headquarters of the district BJP.

“The Bihar election was fought on issues. On one side, there was a ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan’ (arrogant alliance) which believes in Jungle Raj (lawlessness) and on the other side, there was the NDA which made Bihar a secured state,” the senior BJP leader said, adding that in the end the people gave a historic mandate to the NDA.

“On one side, there was Congress which supported illegal infiltrators. On the other side, there was the BJP which resolved to identify and deport each and every illegal infiltrator living in not only Bihar but the entire country,” said Shah who attended the swearing-in of the new Nitish Kumar government in Patna earlier in the day.