Nitish to be CM again; PK may draw blank: Rajnath on Bihar polls

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed confidence that the NDA will win more than 160 seats in the Bihar Assembly election, and said that Nitish Kumar will naturally return as the chief minister since the alliance is contesting the polls under his leadership.

He dismissed reports that poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor will have an impact on election results and asserted that the "Prashant Kishor factor is not significant enough to even be considered" as voters understand very well who is fighting the election, and they know that the Jan Suraaj Party chief may not win even a single seat.

"Seeing the response of voters in our public meetings, I can say that our government will be formed for sure and we may also secure a two-thirds majority," Singh said in an interview with News18 Network's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi and asserted that the NDA will win more than 160 seats in Bihar.

Asked when the next BJP president will be named, the Union minister said, "I think the name will be announced after the Bihar elections."

He also emphasised that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) -- the ideological mentor of the BJP -- does not interfere in the the party's political affairs.

"It is true that we are sevaks of the RSS and will remain so throughout our lives. But the RSS never interferes in our political affairs," he said.

On Nitish Kumar, Singh said, "Look, the election is being held under his leadership. So, it is natural that he will be the chief minister."

He further said women feel that in Nitish Kumar's regime, law and order have been maintained, unlike during the RJD's rule.

Singh defended the liquor ban in the state, saying it has proven to be beneficial. Women have personally seen how alcohol consumption harmed families and, therefore, they understand the benefits of the ban.

Reacting to reports that there would be one deputy chief minister each from the BJP and Chirag Paswan's party, Singh said, whatever happens in future will be decided by consensus when everyone sits together and decides what is to be done.

On the arrest of NDA leader Anant Singh, the BJP leader said such stray incidents may happen sometimes.

"But because of that, you can't simply say that a particular person is a mafia or such-and-such thing. We take all precautions to ensure that we pick people who have a clean image as candidates. When there is such a large group of people involved, mistakes or lapses can sometimes occur. I don't deny that possibility," he said.

Singh further said RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav's promise on government jobs was not deliverable.

Asked whether Operation Sindoor will have to be conducted again, the defence minister said, "What will happen and how is uncertain. But I want to make this clear about Operation Sindoor that it is not finished, it is halted for the time being".

He said the operation was not halted under anyone's pressure or on anyone's request.